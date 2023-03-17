REPORT: ‘John Wick’ Actor Lance Reddick Dead At Age 60

Famous actor Lance Reddick reportedly died at the age of 60 at his Studio City home Friday, according to TMZ.

He was reportedly found around 9:30 a.m., according to TMZ. Reddick is best known for his role on HBO’s “The Wire” and the “John Wick” franchise, and was in the middle of a press tour for “John Wick: Chapter 4” at the time of his death, according to the outlet. It’s too soon for an official cause of death to be confirmed, however, law enforcement sources told the outlet they believe this appears to have been a natural death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lance Reddick (@thereallancereddick)

Reddick played the role of Charon in the movie that is poised for widespread release March 24. Reddick was scheduled to promote his new film on the Kelly Clarkson show in the coming days, according to TMZ.

Lance Reddick has sadly passed away at the age of 60. pic.twitter.com/bjmxmIHTeZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 17, 2023

The famous actor was very active on social media in the days before his death. He posted a number of selfie videos and images of himself with his dogs, and captioned his most recent post to share “John Wick” inspired “dog swag.”

The video posted to his account Wednesday, shows the actor at home with his pets instead of at the premiere of the movie in New York City, but it remains unclear why he did not attend the important event, TMZ noted.

Reddick played the role of Baltimore Police Department officer Cedrick Daniels on “The Wire” and appeared in all five seasons of the show, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Keanu Reeves Teases ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Telling Fans He Took ‘Car-Driving To The Next Level’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lance Reddick (@thereallancereddick)

Other credits to his name include roles in popular TV shows such as “Fringe,” “Bosch,” “Oz,” and “Lost,” to name a few. Reddick also starred in the films “Angel Has Fallen,” and “Godzilla Vs. Kong,” according to TMZ.

The actor passed away before his role in the Disney + series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” was released, the outlet noted.