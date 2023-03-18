REPORT: Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Out Indefinitely After Suffering Injury That Left Him Screaming In Pain

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be out indefinitely following an ankle injury that he suffered Friday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Edwards is seen jumping up to make a pass to his teammate Mike Conley before landing hard on his right ankle. Edwards is heard screaming in pain and smacking his hand to the ground in anguish. He was later carried off of the court by a team trainer and his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

For those who haven’t seen the Anthony Edwards right ankle injury: #Timberwolves #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/5LozJ7nHN3 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) March 18, 2023

Edwards missed the remainder of the ballgame and rejoined his teammates on the bench wearing a walking boot in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Edwards in a walking boot (h/t @ClutchPointsApp) pic.twitter.com/9p36oiPecx — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 18, 2023

Minnesota head coach Chris Finch told Timberwolves’ radio announcer Alan Horton on Saturday, prior to their matchup against the Toronto Raptors, that Edwards is still in a walking boot and that they’re unsure when their 21-year-old All-Star will return to their lineup.

Chris Finch said Ant is still in a boot and they don’t have a sense of how long he might be out. https://t.co/UrbaVpKpPA — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) March 18, 2023

Edwards is the Timberwolves leader in points this year with 24.7 per game and 1.6 steals, according to ESPN. Up until Saturday, Edwards played and started in all of Minnesota’s first 71 games of the season. With only three weeks left in the regular season, his injury is coming at a tough time for the team.

The T-Wolves hold a record of 35-36 this season and are clinging onto a 1-game lead over Los Angeles Lakers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings. (RELATED: Dillon Brooks Fined $35,000 After Shoving Camera Person. Is He The Dirtiest Player In The League?)

I don’t like Minnesota’s playoff chances with Edwards being out injured. He’s BY FAR their best player. Edwards is the guy who the Timberwolves depend on down the stretch to score baskets when the going gets tough. He’s an elite scorer in isolation and is as explosive as any player in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards already has a career worth of poster highlights. 🔥😳 (via @HilltopNBA) pic.twitter.com/mLyKwbTUcz — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 26, 2022

I just can’t picture anyone on Minnesota’s roster making up for Edwards’ average of nearly 25 points per game during his absence. I imagine they’ll slip out of the playoff standings during the final stretch of the regular season with him out.

The last time the T-Wolves made it to the postseason in consecutive seasons was 2002-2003 and 2003-2004. From what it seems like, the Wolves will be waiting another few years before they make it to the postseason in back-to-back campaigns again. Edwards’ injury is the nail in the coffin for their season.