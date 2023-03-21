Clean Pantries Are Racist?

A Loyola University professor and marketing scholar dubbed clean pantries “racist” and “sexist,” according to a report from The College Fix.

Professor Jenna Drenten criticized the TikTok trend of posting videos showing off different ways to organize a pantry. She claims it’s “predominantly white women” creating a “new status symbol.”

Drenton calls pretty pantries, “pantry porn,” and claims it pushes an image onto women about what it means to be a good wife. I don’t need to explain how insane this woman is, right?

