Florida Principal Forced To Resign After Parents Complain Of ‘Pornographic’ Michelangelo Statue Shown To Class: Report

The principal of Tallahassee Classical School resigned Monday after three parents complained about a nude Michelangelo statue shown during class, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

Former Principal Hope Carrasquilla said she was forced to resign or be fired after some parents complained their children were upset by studying Michelangelo’s famous nude “David” statue during a lesson on Renaissance art, the Tallahassee Democrat reported Thursday. The Leon County, Florida, charter school enrolls students from grades K-12.

School board chair Barney Bishop asked Carrasquilla to resign or be fired and hired Cara Wynn of North Florida Christian School to fill the newly open position, the Democrat reported. Two parents allegedly said Carrasquilla should have notified them that the Renaissance art unit would include material some students may find upsetting. One parent said the lesson was “pornographic,” according to the outlet.

Tallahassee Classical School reportedly requires students to learn about Renaissance art in the sixth grade, and Michelangelo is widely considered to be one of the greatest and most important Renaissance-era artists in the world. The inclusion of the “David” statue reportedly struck some parents as explicit because it showcases bodily nudity. (RELATED: ‘Lack Of Professionalism’: School Administrator Fired After Reading ‘I Need A New Butt!’ To Second-Graders)

“It saddens me that my time here had to end this way,” Carrasquilla told the outlet.

The school rolled out a new rule in February requiring teachers to notify parents of upcoming lessons that are “potentially controversial,” Bishop said, according to the Democrat.

Tallahassee Classical School formerly held a partnership with Hillsdale College, a conservative college located in Michigan. The affiliation was terminated by Hillsdale in 2022 after the charter school reportedly failed to meet certain improvement standards.