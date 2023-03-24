Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes Punches BGSU’s Elissa Brett And Nearly Knocks Her Out (And Now Police Are Investigating)

What a dummy.

The Bowling Green Falcons and Memphis Tigers women’s basketball teams squared off in the WNIT tournament Thursday night to see who was going to punch their ticket into the Great 8, with the Falcons getting the 73-60 win. However, a player getting punched (and nearly knocked out) which has now led to a police investigation took over the headlines.

As each team was heading down the handshake line when the game was over, BGSU’s Elissa Brett was chirping at Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes. Well, Shutes didn’t take too kindly to whatever Brett said and completely clocked her with a punch to the face, sending Brett to the floor.

Shutes was immediately restrained by a Tigers player and Brett was instantly helped by teammates and personnel.

BGSU women’s basketball moving on to the final 8 of the WNIT after beating Memphis — but this will steal the headlines unfortunately. Ugly, ugly scene in the handshake line. A Memphis player punched Elissa Brett. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/2hptXYBEtj — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 24, 2023

Bowling Green issued a statement, and also revealed that police will be investigating the situation.

Ugly ending to the night after Bowling Green’s Elissa Brett was hit by a Memphis player in the handshake line after the game. pic.twitter.com/9QLFdguB9f — Kurt Steiss ⚔️ (@kurtsteiss) March 24, 2023

If I was Bowling Green, I’d be calling for charges hardcore, and if I was Jamirah Shutes, I’d be extraordinarily nervous. It was just completely uncalled for. Like, you couldn’t just talk trash back? Punching is how you respond to chirping?

Just chirp back! (RELATED: UFC Octagon Girls Absolutely Stun While On Spring Break In Mexico)

This new generation of kids worries me. (And I hate how old I sound)