Editorial

Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes Punches BGSU’s Elissa Brett And Nearly Knocks Her Out (And Now Police Are Investigating)

BLOG
Police are investigating Memphis' Jamirah Shutes punching Bowling Green's Elissa Brett after a WNIT basketball game, which saw BGSU advance to the Great 8. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @JordanStrack]

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @JordanStrack]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

What a dummy.

The Bowling Green Falcons and Memphis Tigers women’s basketball teams squared off in the WNIT tournament Thursday night to see who was going to punch their ticket into the Great 8, with the Falcons getting the 73-60 win. However, a player getting punched (and nearly knocked out) which has now led to a police investigation took over the headlines.

As each team was heading down the handshake line when the game was over, BGSU’s Elissa Brett was chirping at Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes. Well, Shutes didn’t take too kindly to whatever Brett said and completely clocked her with a punch to the face, sending Brett to the floor.

Shutes was immediately restrained by a Tigers player and Brett was instantly helped by teammates and personnel.

Bowling Green issued a statement, and also revealed that police will be investigating the situation.

If I was Bowling Green, I’d be calling for charges hardcore, and if I was Jamirah Shutes, I’d be extraordinarily nervous. It was just completely uncalled for. Like, you couldn’t just talk trash back? Punching is how you respond to chirping?

Just chirp back! (RELATED: UFC Octagon Girls Absolutely Stun While On Spring Break In Mexico)

This new generation of kids worries me. (And I hate how old I sound)