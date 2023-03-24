EXCLUSIVE: Here’s What GOP Reps Will Discuss At The Upcoming Northern Border Crisis Hearing

House Committee on Homeland Security Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability Chairman Dan Bishop previewed exclusively to the Daily Caller News Foundation what concerns he will discuss and who will testify regarding the surge in illegal immigration at the northern border at an upcoming hearing.

Federal authorities along the northern border have recorded an 846% increase in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire alone recently.

“The issue is one that probably escapes a lot of people’s notice because of the amount of attention that goes to the southwest border. I think for folks who are not in the know, we want American people to be aware, but we also want to dig more thoroughly, and for the benefit of members of Congress to be aware that you’re also seeing historic levels of illegal immigration at the northern border,” Bishop told the DCNF.

Republicans plan to use an upcoming congressional hearing to investigate the issue of migrants flying to Canada to then cross the northern border illegally into the U.S., House Committee on Homeland Security Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability Chairman Dan Bishop told the Daily Caller News Foundation exclusively.

The committee will hear the testimonies of two panels of witnesses Tuesday that include Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York, Republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins of New York, Democratic Rep. Pete Stauber of Minnesota, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, Center for Immigration Studies Resident Fellow Andrew Arthur, Future Borders Coalition Executive Director Dr. Laura Dawson and New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. The hearing comes as the number of migrants crossing illegally into the U.S. via the northern border surges. (RELATED: Border Patrol Busts Stash House Full Of Illegal Migrants In Northern Border State)

In the Swanton sector of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, Border Patrol agents recently recorded an 846% increase in apprehensions.

“The issue is one that probably escapes a lot of people’s notice because of the amount of attention that goes to the southwest border,” Bishop said. “I think for folks who are not in the know, we want American people to be aware, but we also want to dig more thoroughly, and for the benefit of members of Congress to be aware that you’re also seeing historic levels of illegal immigration at the northern border,” Bishop told the DCNF.

Bishop also hopes to raise the issue of lax travel restrictions in Canada that allow Mexican nationals to travel to the country visa-free. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded more than 3,600 encounters of Mexican migrants between October 2022 and February 2023, outpacing the number of encounters in all of fiscal year 2022, according to agency statistics.

“There are some aspects that are that are particularly eyebrow-raising. The largest number is Mexican nationals, and that strikes me. Why would they not cross illegally along with the millions of others who are crossing the southwestern border? Well, Canada has essentially a visa waiver,” Bishop said.

Bishop also expressed interest in probing more about the cartel’s operations in Canada and how that’s affecting the influx of illegal migrants and drugs.

“The cartels are developing a more and more robust network within the United States all the time. And in this particular case, I’m told that there’s an organized crime family that is organized, that is in Canada, and it may be the cartels are interacting with them to bring folks across on the northern border. So having an open borders policy, which the Biden administration has maintained, even while it denies having one, has not only had the opposite effects spread out from the southwestern border, but cascading effects diminish the Border Patrol force on the northern border,” Bishop said.

President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached an agreement Friday for Canada to prevent some illegal migrants from entry if they entered another safe country on the way to the U.S.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.