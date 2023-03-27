Dems, Media, Celebrities Call For Gun Control Hours After Nashville School Shooting

Democrats, celebrities and other media figures called for gun control within hours of a Monday shooting at a private school in Nashville that left seven people dead.

“The school shooting in Nashville is heart-wrenching. No student, teacher or family should experience the fear and trauma of gun violence,” Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tweeted. “Enough is enough. Congress needs to once again ban assault weapons and pass gun violence prevention legislation to keep our children safe.” (RELATED: Activist Hijacks School Shooting Press Conference To Demand Gun Control)

An unidentified 28-year-old female shooter killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, which teaches children from preschool through sixth grade, before being fatally wounded by law enforcement.

“The upside of assault weapons is just not worth the carnage,” Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut posted on Twitter. “Maybe that proposition is debatable if we didn’t know whether a ban could work. But we do know. Mass shootings dropped significantly when the 1994 ban went into effect, and then spiked when the ban expired.”

President Joe Biden called for a ban on so-called “assault weapons” in remarks from the White House, calling the shooting “sick” and “a parent’s worst nightmare.”

Some Democrats used the shooting to attack Republicans and Fox News.

“At least 3 children are dead in another school shooting. Yet the GOP-led Judiciary Committee is passing a resolution tomorrow to make it easier for mass shooters to obtain pistol stabilizing braces,” Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell posted on Twitter, referencing a regulation issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in January that faces multiple legal challenges. “They must cancel this hearing now.”

“Side doors don’t kill innocent children — assault weapons do,” Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota tweeted. “But that’s not what the NRA wants you to say, is it @FoxNews?”

Media figures and celebrities also joined in the call for banning “assault weapons.”

“BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS NOW!” Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis posted.

“Prosecutors like me, old enough to remember the assault weapons ban, know it worked & should never have been permitted to expire,” MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance tweeted. “The idea that the Founding Fathers meant to create a 2nd Am that protected weapons used to kill babies in schools defies common sense and history.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that the number of what they describe as “modern sporting rifles” in the United States is 24.4 million, according to a July 20 release.

“Our hearts are broken with the news of this tragedy in Nashville. The acts of a deranged individual are shocking to us all,” NSSF spokesman Mark Oliva told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It is critically important that law enforcement authorities are able to complete their investigations and the Nashville community to gather to support and care for the families that are learning devastating news of the loss of innocent lives.”

“There will be a time to discuss and debate policies to prevent these tragedies,” Oliva continued. “It is inappropriate to comment at this moment and before authorities have released details of this horrific event.”

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

