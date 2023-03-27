Six Killed After Female Shooter Opens Fire At Nashville Private School

Three students and three adults are dead after an active female shooter entered Covenant School, a private Christian school in Tennessee, according to a law enforcement press conference.

The Metro Nashville Police Department “engaged” with the aggressor and reported the shooter is now dead. “We do not know who she is at this juncture,” law enforcement officials said in a Monday press conference. “We’re trying to identify her. She does appear to be in her teens.” (RELATED: Shooter Opens Fire On School Campus, Killing One Student)

The suspected shooter was carrying two “assault-type rifles” and a handgun, officials said.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has closed the area surrounding the school, according to the Tennessean. A reunification site for parents to pick up their children at the school has been established, according to the fire department.

