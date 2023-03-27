Teenager Hospitalized After Allegedly Being Forced To Chug Alcohol

A teenager was hospitalized after he was allegedly forced to chug alcohol and ingest “controlled substances,” according to a police news release.

Trenton Lehrkamp, 19, was hospitalized March 21 after three others drove him to the hospital, according to a news release by the Glynn County Police Department. They provided their names to the hospital and allegedly left.

Georgia teen hospitalized after alleged torture, hazing https://t.co/l4n9xpkmUV — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 27, 2023

Police conducted a search warrant March 22 on St. Simons Island where they believe Lehrkamp was on March 21, the news release said.

“Numerous items of evidence were collected and recorded related to this investigation. Supplemental search warrants were also served on Wednesday, March 22, to gather further evidence,” the news release said.

Two social media posts showed a teenage boy passed out and surrounded by four other boys, according to Fox News. Glynn County Police Department Public Information Officer Katie Baasen confirmed that Lehrkamp was the boy in the picture. Another video posted to social media shows at least nine people around Lehrkamp who is being sprayed with a water hose while slumped over in a chair, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Family Of LSU Fraternity Pledge Awarded $6.1 Million After Hazing-Related Death)

Police believe the two social media posts are from a prior incident, according to the news release.

“Trent wouldn’t know until it was too late that these were not friends, but vile and abusive perpetrators who would go on to torture, humiliate, and assault him in inhumane, terrifying ways for hours,” a GoFundMe post reads. “He was dropped off in front of the ER doors. He was deemed inconclusive to life; only passing 6 breaths per minute. Since that evening, Trent has been on a ventilator in the ICU, battling fevers and a lung infection,” the post adds.

Police interviewed Lehrkamp on March 26 regarding the incident, according to the news release. Police are still investigating and are still asking the public for information regarding the incident.

“We are aware of the allegations of an off-campus incident that involved several of our former and current students,” Glynn County Schools Spokeswoman Brittany Dozier said in a Facebook post. “At this time, the Glynn County Police Department is actively investigating this matter, and we are cooperating. Please know that we take very seriously all concerns regarding the safety and wellbeing of our students, both on and off campus.”