Shooter Opens Fire On School Campus, Injuring Two Students

Two students were injured Monday after a shooter opened fire on a Texas high school campus, according to police.

Arlington police responded to reports of multiple gunshots outside of Lamar High School before a majority of students had begun to arrive for Monday classes. Two students are receiving medical care for injuries sustained during the shooting and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to the Arlington Police Department (APD). (RELATED: Student Pulls Gun At School, Gets Disarmed By Resource Officer)

“Lamar High School is currently on lockdown and you will not be allowed on campus,” the school district said in a statement shared with CBS News. “Although there is no longer any active threat, per our protocols, officers must clear the entire building, which would take some time.”

Police believe the suspect never entered the high school and only one shooter was involved in the incident. Students who were at school during the time of the shooting have been released to their parents, according to APD.

This morning, we responded to Lamar High School to investigate a reported shooting that took place outside the school building. The scene is secure and the suspected shooter is in custody. Lamar HS is currently on lockdown. We will release more details when we’re able to. pic.twitter.com/BdOmx9x3m2 — Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) March 20, 2023

“The school day does not typically begin until 7:35am – and so school was not in session and not all students had arrived on campus when this incident occurred,” Arlington police stated. “Again, AISD will be providing information regarding student release once the lockdown is lifted.”

APD and Lamar High School did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

