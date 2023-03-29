JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon To Be Questioned Under Oath In Epstein Trial: Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMC) CEO Jamie Dimon is slated to take the stand in the Jeffrey Epstein trial in the coming weeks, Reuters reports.

Dimon will respond to questions about his relationship with the infamous sexual predator, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing an attorney involved with the trial who broke the news Tuesday. Although an exact date has not been established, reports indicate Dimon will take the stand in May over the bank’s purported enabling of Epstein’s sex trafficking. (RELATED: Epstein Accuser’s Lawyer Defends ABC’s Amy Robach For Her Hot Mic Moment)

The bank will try to defeat a pair of lawsuits levied against them by Epstein’s accusers and the U.S. Virgin Islands, respectively, according to the outlet. Epstein owned property in the Virgin Islands and abused women there, Reuters reported in a separate article.

JPMorgan has filed suit against former Barclays boss Jes Staley over his alleged ties to the disgraced finance titan’s illegal activities, the outlet reported. Staley had a relationship with Epstein dating back to the late 2000s, according to the New York Post. He allegedly communicated with Epstein via email and may have had involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities, the outlet reported. Staley has denied any involvement with Epstein’s illegal behavior, according to Reuters.

JPMorgan attorneys will reportedly question Staley under oath in April.

BREAKING: JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon executive to be deposed in Epstein lawsuitshttps://t.co/L73LjQjH6y — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 28, 2023

“While the conduct Epstein was accused of is despicable, the lawsuits against JPMC are misplaced and without merit. The plaintiffs have made troubling allegations concerning the conduct of our former employee Jes Staley, and if true he should be held responsible for his actions,” JPMorgan said in a statement, according to The Guardian.

Lawyer Mimi Liu argued to Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff earlier in March that Dimon purportedly knew of Jeffrey Epstein’s behavior in 2008, when Epstein first faced criminal charges.

“Jamie Dimon knew in 2008 that his billionaire client was a sex trafficker,” Liu alleged, CNBC reported at the time.

A JPMorgan lawyer challenged Liu’s allegations, specifically “the point about Jamie Dimon having any specific knowledge,” the outlet reported.

Liu argued the bank facilitated Epstein’s activities through allowing Epstein to transfer hundreds of thousands of dollars to several women without earmarking the alleged payments for suspicious activity.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.