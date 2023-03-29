Katy Perry Reveals She Is Dedicated To Staying Sober

Singing sensation Katy Perry revealed her devotion to sobriety during a Monday cocktail event at New York City’s Mister Paradise.

Perry joined fellow “American Idol” judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as well as Ryan Seacrest at the event, but she refused to indulge in any alcoholic beverages despite the boozy-themed gathering.

“I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” Perry said, according to People.

Perry continued the conversation by letting fans know she made a very special promise not to drink, and it was one she absolutely wasn’t willing to walk back on.

“I’ve been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit,” Perry said dramatically, while reportedly pretending to cry.

Perry’s sobriety commitment to fiancé Orlando Bloom is seemingly one she is taking very seriously.

Bryan chimed in to playfully coax the star into joining their party, asking if she planned to cave for the sake of the occasion.

“No, girl! I can’t cave,” Perry said, according to People.

“I made a promise. Three months,” she declared. (RELATED: Drew Barrymore Says She Drank So Much Her Therapist Quit On Her)

The 38-year-old superstar managed to find other ways to enjoy the festivities while simultaneously promoting her own brand. The bar was stocked full with De Soi, Perry’s very own line of non-alcoholic apéritifs launched in 2022.

Perry drank her booze-free beverage and maintained a celebratory mood while sharing her go-to cocktail with the event guests.