University Reimburses Students After Professor Forced Class To Purchase Woke Subscription

Michigan State University (MSU) will reimburse students in a business course who were forced to purchase a subscription to the professor’s website which allegedly donated to Planned Parenthood, the New Guard reported.

Amy Wisner, a fixed-term faculty member at the MSU Broad College of Business who no longer appears on the university directory, required students in her Marketing Communication course to purchase a $99 subscription to her website, Patriarchy Rebellion. The university launched an investigation into the incident and confirmed in an email to the students, obtained by the New Guard, that a new professor will be teaching the course and that students will be reimbursed. (RELATED: Professor Suspended After Writing That Killing ‘Right-Wing’ Speakers Is ‘Admirable’)

“We conducted a review of the MKT 250 Business Communication class and assignment materials based on feedback. We take student feedback very seriously as we strive for the best educational experiences for our students,” Dean Judith Whipple said in the email. “Professor Van Hof will serve as your instructor for the remainder of the semester. You will receive a one-time credit for $99 to reimburse you for the subscription to The Rebellion Community as this material will no longer be required for the course. The refund will be applied to your MSU account within the next two weeks.”

Professor at @michiganstateu reportedly required students to pay for a subscription to her “rebellion” website and donated the proceeds to planned parenthood. https://t.co/ZHtYpAgk7A pic.twitter.com/CwV9SpvusZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2023

Students will be responsible for canceling their subscription and MSU will not reimburse for any renewals, the email confirmed.

Wisner wrote in a new-deleted Facebook page that the Patriarchy Rebellion is a “safe place to coordinate our efforts to burn everything to the fucking ground” and that all membership fees are donated to Planned Parenthood. The Rebellion Community website, which is currently inaccessible, wrote that the membership fees were used to raise “awareness, education, and activism for a bully-free future.”

A second website founded by Wisner, called Cancel the Patriarchy and , is still live and described as “a community of rebels unlearning toxic expectations of patriarchy.”

Wisner also operated a GoFundMe to purchase an RV to “cancel the patriarchy” on a “roadtrip around the United States to co-create communities of rebels committed to doing the work together.”

Wisner could have raised more than $120,000 over two years from her students, the New Guard estimated.

MSU and Wisner did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.