Trans School Shooter’s Manifesto To Be Released After FBI Review, Nashville Official Says

A Nashville city council member revealed that the transgender school shooter’s manifesto will be released after being analyzed by the FBI, according to a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Nashville Metro Police Department (NMPD) told the DCNF Tuesday that it would not be releasing Audrey Hale’s manifesto to the public due to an “open investigation.” Robert Swope told the DCNF Thursday that Hale’s manifesto, which allegedly includes “maps” and “writings” detailing her plan to attack Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, will be released after the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is finished conducting its investigation. (RELATED: Nashville Police Chief Says He ‘Can’t Confirm’ Whether Shooter Targeted Christian School For Religious Reasons)

Swope explained that the manifesto was currently being analyzed by “some incredibly brilliant people” in the BAU to “determine a motive.”

“It will be released,” Swope told the DNCF. “Whether that happens tomorrow, next week or next month is anybody’s guess, but yes, it will get released eventually. [The BAU] is trying to figure out what created the evil that transgressed on Monday, this is pure evil.”

The NMPD spokesperson told the DCNF Thursday that while it could not confirm Swope’s statements and that the department didn’t know when or if the manifesto would be released but said that it has happened in the past after an investigation is concluded the police could release those kinds of documents.

“I don’t have a timeline for that,” the NMPD spokesperson told the DCNF. “That doesn’t seem far off base, but no one here has said that so I can’t confirm that. Typically, when things happen they investigate and portions of the investigative file, if not all of it in its entirety, can be released, but I can’t hypothesize.”

NMPD Police Chief John Drake said during a press conference Tuesday that he could not confirm whether Hale’s motive for the shooting was due to religious reasons, but did note the significance of the upcoming holiday of Easter. Drake said that Hale, who used male pronouns and sometimes went by the name Aiden, had also planned to attack another church but ultimately targeted Covenant due to its lack of security.

The FBI did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

