‘It’s About Power’: Conservatives Torch ‘Political’ Trump Indictment

Republican elected officials, former officials and former political candidates ripped the indictment of former President Donald Trump Thursday.

“Tonight’s indictment of Donald Trump isn’t about the law. It’s about power. Raw power,” Republican Sen. John Hawley of Missouri tweeted. “It’s the Democrat Party telling the nation they will stop at nothing to control the outcome of the next presidential election. It is an assault on our democracy, pure and simple.” (RELATED: ‘A Dark Moment In American History’: GOP Presidential Candidates Sound Off On Trump Indictment)

“Joe Biden’s political party arrests the leader of the opposition party – while most of the DC media cheer it on,” former ambassador and acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell posted.

Abe Hamadeh, who ran for Arizona attorney general in 2022, posted a GIF featuring the scene of Padme Amidala in “Revenge of the Sith” bemoaning the death of democracy in response to Grenell’s tweet.

“Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy posted on Twitter. “The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”

Media figures also chimed in on the indictment.

“Alvin Bragg lowered 52% of criminal charges in NYC last year to misdemeanors,” talk show host and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk posted. “He just bent over backwards legally to raise the charges against Trump to a felony. WITCH HUNT!!”

“Democrats have spent seven years telling you Trump is a threat to American democracy & yet they are the ones who continue to destroy American democracy by engaging in unprecedented authoritarian attacks on their political opponents,” Clay Travis of Outkick.com tweeted. “They have become what they claim to hate.”

Other conservatives expressed sorrow at the news.

“It feels like this is the end of the America we once knew,” Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe tweeted.

