‘A Dark Moment In American History’: GOP Presidential Candidates Sound Off On Trump Indictment

Current and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates reacted with outrage over the reported indictment of former President Donald Trump Thursday by a New York grand jury.

“The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever,” Trump said in a statement released about the indictment. (RELATED: ‘A National Disaster’: Republicans Rip ‘Outrageous’ Potential Indictment Of Trump)

A Manhattan grand jury voted Thursday afternoon to indict the former president on charges related to an alleged cover-up of a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to multiple reports. Trump has repeatedly denied these allegations.

“Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!” Trump added.

Trump’s current and potential competitors also raced to condemn the indictment by Bragg.

The politically motivated indictment of the 45th President of the United States marks a dark moment in American history. It will undermine public trust in our electoral system & justice system. It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political… pic.twitter.com/BFcSlJ0OWO — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 30, 2023

“The politically motivated indictment of the 45th President of the United States marks a dark moment in American history,” Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech executive and co-founder of Strive Asset Management who is running for the Republican nomination for president, tweeted. “It will undermine public trust in our electoral system & justice system. It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals. Principles go beyond partisanship. Let the American people decide who governs.”

A spokesperson for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to comments she made during a March 20 interview on Fox News.

“From everything I’ve seen from this New York district attorney is this would be something he’d be doing for political points and I think what we know is when we get into political prosecutions like this, it’s more about revenge than it is about justice,” Haley told Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American. The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 30, 2023

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American,” Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a potential 2024 presidential contender, tweeted. “The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent. Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.”

