Biden Says He Has ‘No Comment’ On Trump Indictment

President Joe Biden remained silent on former President Donald Trump’s indictment, refusing to provide any response Friday.

“Mr. president, do you think the charges against Trump are politically motivated?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden.

“I have no comment on Trump,” Biden said before walking away.

Trump was indicted Thursday on allegations relating to his attorney Michael Cohen paying Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 election to prevent her from speaking about an alleged affair. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to the payment violating federal campaign finance laws. (RELATED: Trump Reacts To Being Indicted)

Trump is the first president in American history to be indicted and is expected to be arraigned in early April, according to CNN.

Biden is one of the few high officials who has not openly reacted to the indictment. The White House did not release a statement Thursday nor Friday morning as Biden heads to Mississippi to visit Rolling Fork, a town ravaged by a deadly tornado.

The former president reacted to the indictment Thursday.

“From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country – have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement, “Trump began in a statement. “You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.”