‘Whose Schools? Our Schools!’: Trans Protesters Swarm Florida Capitol

A group of protesters stormed through the Florida capitol on Friday to voice their opposition to the state’s policies on transgenderism.

The protesters stood in the halls of the Florida State Capitol shouting, “Whose schools? Our schools!” One protester marched through the corridor yelling, “This fight does not end here. We keep showing up every single day. We keep making our voices heard.”

The group flooded a corridor of the Capitol building in protest of the passage of Senate Bill 1674, which would mandate that everyone uses the bathroom aligned with their birth sex. Those in a bathroom not aligned with their birth sex must leave if asked to do so. If they refuse, they may receive a misdemeanor. Violators could potentially result in jail time, according to The Hill.

The bill defines a woman as a “person belonging, at birth, to the biological sex which has the specific reproductive role of producing eggs.” A man is defined as, “a person belonging, at birth, to the biological sex which has the specific reproductive role of producing sperm,” The Hill noted. (RELATED: ‘A Coward And A Bigot’: Man Smashes Women’s Powerlifting Record To Protest Trans Inclusion In Women’s Sports)

BREAKING: Trans activists rally in Florida Capitol chanting “Whose schools? Our schools!” as bill passes that continues crackdown on sexual orientation and gender identity teachings Video taken by reporter @Ernie_Sampera pic.twitter.com/nXiO3wQBdL — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 31, 2023

The bill is part of a wider crackdown of the DeSantis Administration on gender ideology in schools and public spaces. The Florida State legislature has moved to restrict minors from attending drag shows and teachers from instructing on gender identity and sexual orientation topics in the state’s K-3 grades. For these acts, many LGBT-allied organizations have accused DeSantis of “targeting trans folks,” The Hill reported.