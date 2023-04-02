Canadian Man Has World’s Longest Beard

Guinness World Records has recognized a man from Canada for having the world’s longest beard, securing his title for the third time.

Sarwan Singh, a Sikh-practicing man from Surrey, Canada, has grown a beard that is eight feet, three inches, according to a Guinness World Records press release. (RELATED: The Weeknd Is The World’s Most Popular Artist, According To The Guinness Book Of World Records)

Guinness World Records: Longest beard on a living person (male) https://t.co/iYaNoiLA66 — TheSouthAfrican.com (@TheSAnews) March 29, 2023

Sikhs are not supposed to cut their hair on any part of their body because the founders of Sikhism viewed long hair as “a sign of commitment and acceptance of God’s will,” according to the Sikh Coalition.

In November 2008, Singh’s beard was seven feet and nine inches. He started growing his beard at age 17.

“As Sikhs, we all keep the beard and we grow it and comb it and go through the daily routines, but I feel lucky that I’m the one that has the longest beard,” Singh said in a statement.

The owner of the world’s longest beard has now extended his record! 🙌 Sarwan Singh (Canada) now has a beard measuring over eight feet and three inches long. pic.twitter.com/6uuGwgh3xX — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 22, 2023

“This is something that was given as a gift from God. It’s not a personal achievement.”

His beard routine includes daily shampooing, conditioning, drying, combing, oiling, and gel application, Guinness World Records reports. He ties it most days and lets it fall for special occasions or religious ceremonies.