McDonald’s Asks Corporate Employees To Work Virtually As They Announce Layoffs

McDonald’s Corporation announced it will close its U.S. offices as it informs employees about pending layoffs as part of the company restructuring.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” the Chicago-based fast food chain told employees in an internal email, according to The Wall Street Journal. The global company would not tell The Wall Street Journal how many employees would be laid off. (RELATED: REPORT: ESPN Layoffs Are Looming, And Apparently No One’s Job Is Safe)

The company had previously stated it planned on restructuring in April. “Some jobs that are existing today are either going to get moved or those jobs may go away,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in January.

McDonald’s employees more than 150,000 people in corporate roles and its owned restaurants. The company chose the first week of April to deliver the news about layoffs because many employees would already be traveling for personal reasons. Workers who do not have a computer during that week were told to share their contact information with their manager.

McDonald’s said it has maintained its sales despite lower-income people ordering fewer items per visit or opting for cheaper menu items.