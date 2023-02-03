Shania Twain ‘Loved’ Working At McDonalds Before Achieving Stardom

Shania Twain does not look negatively on her time working as an employee of the Golden Arches before becoming a country music superstar.

The Canadian country singer said she had a penchant for working the drive thru and making the “perfect fry” during her tenure as a McDonald’s employee by night and a student by day long before her hit records achieved the prestigious diamond certification, Twain revealed in a recent one-on-one interview with ET Canada.

“I like good service, and, you know, I learned a lot of that at McDonald’s,” the country sensation stated.

During weekends, the young Twain graced the stage as an up-and-coming singer. During the work week, she “loved” greeting fast-food customers with the word-track ‘Welcome to McDonald’s, can I take your order please?’

"It's just very quite rhythmic, and I like to serve. I like to make people happy. The drive-thru was always particularly fun because you could speak to the people on the other side without seeing them," Twain admitted to the outlet.

For Twain, crafting the "perfect fry" was an enjoyable endeavor, adding, "I just love to make the perfect fry. You know, the kind you see on TV."

Nowadays, Twain continues to enjoy French fries — but “without animal fat.”

Twain went on to reveal to the Canadian outlet that once she began raking in money from a record contract and subsequently sold several smash records, the financial fruits of her labors early on went right to her stomach:

“When I finally made enough money to stop collecting coupons and only going to the sale items, to me, that was absolute luxury. I was rich, in my mind. I wasn’t rich at that moment, but in my mind, I’m like … no more bruised apples!”

Twain’s flagship album “Come On Over” sold some 20-million copies, according to The Boot.