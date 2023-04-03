CNN Takes Literal Moment Of Silence To Watch Trump Walk Down Stairs Of His Plane

CNN took a literal moment of silence on Monday to broadcast former President Donald Trump walking down the stairs of his plane as it landed at LaGuardia ahead of his arraignment Tuesday.

Trump’s “Trump Force One” landed late Monday afternoon after departing from Palm Beach International Airport. CNN, along with MSNBC, had been covering the flight, before it culminated in Trump stepping off the plane.

“Let’s just take a moment and watch,” host Dana Bash said before the network had a 12 second pause.

“So there he is, Donald Trump. The first former president ever to have to come anywhere to face a day in court. I think what was notable right there, and we’re going to probably see him several more times before he gives his speech tomorrow night, but we were actually talking before whether we would see the fist bump, whether we would see the thumbs up. And we didn’t see any of that.” (RELATED: ‘That Is Garbage’: Trump’s Lawyer, Don Lemon Spar Over Indictment, Classified Docs)

Trump was indicted Thursday on allegations that he had his then-lawyer Michael Cohen pay hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. The District Attorney’s office reportedly alleges Trump forged business records to hide the alleged payout. The indictment remains under seal but Trump is reportedly facing more than 30 counts, according to CNN.