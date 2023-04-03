Nancy Pelosi Claims Putin ‘Feared’ Hillary Clinton In 2016

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin “interfered” in the 2016 election because he “feared” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“When Secretary Clinton was… secretary of State in more recent time, she… implemented many things, showing America support for democracy,” Pelosi said at a town hall meeting with Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Calls Trump A ‘Hoax Perpetrated On The Americans By The Russians’)

WATCH:

“It was her clarity and position to… President Putin — president — occupant — leader of — of Russia, that made him turn around and ensure in an illegal way, come out against her in her campaign,” Pelosi continued, claiming Putin interfered in the 2016 election “because Hillary Clinton was the person he feared most in terms of his lack of democracy in Russia.”

Trump fought efforts to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with sanctions, warned Germany about being dependent on Russian gas and sought to boost American oil and gas production and exports to reduce Russia’s influence.

Claims that former President Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to defeat Clinton in the 2016 election relied on evidence from the now-discredited Steele Dossier. Michael Sussman, a lawyer for Clinton’s presidential campaign, was acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI in May that stemmed from his involvement in pushing the dossier, which was reportedly funded by Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee through the Perkins Coie law firm.

Brandon Mook, Clinton’s campaign manager testified during the May trial that Clinton approved efforts to push the claim that Trump had a backchannel to a Russian bank.

