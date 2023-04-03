REPORT: School Board Revokes Offer After Superintendent Candidate Commits ‘Microaggression’

A Massachusetts school board has reportedly rescinded an offer of employment to a superintendent candidate after he allegedly committed a “microaggression” while corresponding with school committee members, according to Western Mass News.

Vito Perrone was set to become the next superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools when he was given notice by the chairperson of the school committee that his offer of employment was being revoked, Western Mass News reported. Shocked by their sudden change of heart, Perrone discovered from the chairperson that the school committee had allegedly taken offense when he referred to them collectively as “ladies” in an email, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Virginia College Students Complain Of ‘Racial Battle Fatigue’ Due To Traumatic Microaggressions)

The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was rescinded Thursday. https://t.co/g9LobKbECh — Western Mass News (@WMassNews) April 3, 2023

“She explained to me that they were insulted by the address, and I said well I grew up in a time the sixties seventies when ladies and gentlemen was a term of respect,” Perrone told Western Mass News. “That’s how I intended it, and I didn’t mean to insult you and was basically told my apology didn’t mean anything and they were going to rescind the offer.” (RELATED: Iowa State Ready To Share Its Microaggression Training With Others)

Currently serving as interim superintendent in nearby West Springfield, the job in Easthampton would have required him to take a $14,000 cut in pay, but Perrone stated it was never about the money. “I was a principal here; we built this school, I was principal, we had a lot of great energy and memories here, I was a coach my sons played football here and I just love this community,” Perrone told the outlet.

While disappointed in the loss of his job offer, he is grateful for the support he has received from members of the community who are planning a protest on his behalf April 3.

“I don’t want there to be division and discord I’d rather we come together and talk about what the real issues here [are] and what can we do to move forward in a positive way,” Perrone told the outlet.

Officials from the Easthampton School Committee did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.