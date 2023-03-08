‘I Am Caesar’: Dad Uses Costume To Troll Pro-Trans School Board

A father in New Hampshire crossed the figurative Rubicon when he dressed as Julius Caesar to troll the school board and teachers he claims are facilitating gender confusion among students.

“I am Caesar. Julius Caesar of Rome, the emperor. I am also a female,” Michael Guglielmo stated as he approached the school board. “Does anybody here believe that? That I am Julius Caesar? Anybody believe that? No, of course not. It’s ridiculous.” (RELATED: ‘Does This Outfit Make You Turn Your Head?’ Parent Dons Drag Queen Attire At School Board Meeting)

New Hampshire dad dresses as Julius Caesar at school board meeting to protest teacher’s gender-fluid attire, accuses district of ‘facilitating gender confusion.’ pic.twitter.com/GWgpKSs76v — Crisis in the Classroom (@CITClassroom) March 8, 2023



The subject of Guglielmo’s frustration is reportedly Silas Allard, an art teacher who not only identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, but also dresses in women’s clothes during the school day, according to The National Desk. Guglielmo also complained to Christa McAuliffe Elementary School about Allard’s social media posts, which he claimed were inappropriate for children, the outlet stated.

After finding himself reportedly banned from Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in February due to his interaction with Allard, who was also placed on a brief suspension, Guglielmo took his frustrations to the school board, according to The National Desk.

“I’m here as a father who loves his children, who loves his country,” Guglielmo continued before telling the board their duty was to teach “truth, not lies. Facts, not fiction. Biology, not a social agenda.”

Guglielmo’s antics did not seem to be well-received by the crowd, many of whom were holding up pro-LGBTQ signage. Guglielmo, however, didn’t seem fazed by the lack of support from those in the room, demanding instead the suspension of both Concord School District Superintendent Kathleen Murphy and Christa McAuliffe Principal Kristen Gallo, the outlet noted.

“As taxpayers, we deserve to have our children taught what we pay for, and it’s not anyone’s social agenda, whether it be right or left,” Gugliemo added, the outlet noted.