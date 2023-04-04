Louisiana Worker Fired, Charged After Allegedly Urinating In Municipal Water Supply

A Louisiana water plant worker was fired and now faces charges after he was caught on camera twice allegedly urinating into a municipal water supply, according to The Advocate.

The water plant in question serves several thousands of people in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, an area located within the Ascension Parish south of Baton Rouge, according to The Advocate.

Officials said Michael Mastin, the worker who allegedly urinated into the water supply, was a long-standing employee of the water treatment plant, the outlet noted. They added the plant had two restrooms, one of which is located on the floor where Mastin worked, the outlet reported.

In the video footage from the March 19 incident, the suspect appeared to adjust the security camera, removing a view of his lower body and the water. He then proceeded to stand over the water on the platform for over a minute before returning and setting the camera back into its normal position, WBRZ reported.

Parish officials said Mastin was fired after Parish President Clint Cointment investigated the allegations made on March 22, according to WBRZ. (RELATED: College Student Allegedly Urinates On Fellow American Airlines Passenger, Gets Arrested When Flight Lands In India)

Video footage shows the Louisiana plant worker urinating in the water supply. https://t.co/2KQdgykJDu — Complex (@Complex) March 29, 2023

Mastin faces an array of charges including two counts of criminal damage to critical infrastructure and two counts of water supply contamination, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“As Parish President, I am extremely disappointed, and I find this conduct disgusting and unacceptable. This type of behavior will never be tolerated in parish government. Since the beginning of this administration we have held our parish employees accountable and this is no exception. I demand accountability on behalf of the public,” Cointment said in a statement, according to WBRZ.

“At no time was the public in danger. All water samples taken to date are in good standing and meet all safe water drinking requirements,” he added, the outlet reported.