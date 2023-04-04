Netflix Drops Another Banger That Gets Basics Right: Good Guy Killing Armies Of Bad Guys To Save Girl

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Netflix dropping a trailer on Monday for a movie with a plot line we can finally get into without having to be lectured on our personal politics.

The trailer for “Extraction 2” is arguably the most insane thing I’ve ever seen. We’re first introduced to a terrified-looking young woman trapped inside a cell. She appears to be the target of Tyler Rake’s (Chris Hemsworth) next extraction, which gets off to a pretty hectic start.

Less than 10 seconds into the trailer, we watch as Rake, a fictional Australian black ops mercenary, goes absolutely nuts in a pretty serious affray (giant group fight), as he attempts to save the woman.

You don’t need to watch this movie in full to appreciate quite how freaking superb director Sam Hargrave’s vision was for the second installment of the “Extraction” franchise. In just the first big fight seen of the trailer, the camera direction, cinematography, and choreography is literally mesmerizing.

You can’t breathe as the chaos erupts (it reminds me of my hometown of Swansea on a Saturday night). But to get a scene like this, you need to be at the top of your directorial game, which Sam Hargrave clearly is. In fact, he may have just made the best fight scene of all time, so the rest of the movie will probably be just as epic. (RELATED: There’s No Way You Can Watch This Trailer Without Sending Your Pulse Through The Roof)

It’s so great to finally see a return to the traditional plot of: Good guy saves girl from bad guys, with lots of big action scenes, bang noises and adrenaline. This is pure escapism at its finest, so I hope the full film lives up to the trailer’s potential.

The full movie drops on Netflix, June 16. You can watch the full trailer here: