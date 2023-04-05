‘I’ve Got All My Parts’: Carol Burnett Reflects On Turning 90

Legendary comedian Carol Burnett reflected on turning 90 in April, and being able to make people laugh for decades.

The famous comedian will turn 90 on April 26 and said she feels much younger than her age during an April interview with People.

“I can’t wrap my head around it,” she said. “I still feel like I’m about 11, but I’m amazed. It sure went fast,” Burnett told People.

The comedian is at peace with the aging process. “But I’m glad because I’ve got all my parts — got my hips, I got my knees and I’ve got my brain, so I’m happy about that,” she said to People.

Burnett has been entertaining audiences for several decades, and has snagged six Emmys, six Golden Globes, a Grammy, and a Kennedy Center Honor as part of her many accolades, according to People.

Burnett’s career highlights include headlining “The Carol Burnett Show” for 11 seasons, and “Carol & Company” for two. She had roles in “All My Children,” “Fresno,” “Mad About You,” and “Better Call Saul,” to name a few.

The famous comedian is showing no signs of slowing down, despite being days away from her 90th birthday. She continues to work and is poised to appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Palm Royale,” according to People.

Her long-lasting career in the world of entertainment will be commemorated in a two-hour NBC special that will air on her birthday, according to People. A long list of celebrities will lend their thoughts and talents in Burnett’s honor. Stars included in the production include Amy Poehler, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” will feature performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry and Kristin Chenoweth, according to People.

Carol Burnett on Turning 90 — and Cherishing Her Hips and Knees: ‘I Still Feel Like I’m About 11’ https://t.co/X9LBVDVEFe pic.twitter.com/XI6rQwN98b — People (@people) April 5, 2023

Burnett says she wants to be remembered for her comedic contributions. “I made people laugh, made them feel good when they might have been down,” she said, according to People. (RELATED: Famous Actress Claps Back At Critics That Trolled Her For Looking Old)

“In my fan mail, many say it was the only time the family would get together, to watch and laugh. And that sometimes they were lonesome and were cheered up by our show. That’s a good feeling,” Burnett said.

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” will air on April 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.