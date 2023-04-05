Feds Bust Into Wrong Hotel Room For Training Exercise, Detain Bewildered Guest

A federal training exercise on Tuesday went horribly wrong after federal agents busted into the wrong hotel room in Boston and detained the bewildered guest they found within, FBI officials confirmed Wednesday.

While assisting the Department of Defense for a training exercise designed to simulate situations personnel might find in a deployed environment, federal agents in Boston descended upon the 15th floor of the Revere Hotel at approximately 10 p.m. and entered the wrong room, CBS Boston reported.

“Based on inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player,” the FBI said in a statement, cited by the outlet.

The guest, a Delta Airlines pilot, had been asleep in the room, before federal agents demanded entry and subsequently handcuffed him, the outlet reported. For 45 minutes, the bewildered guest was interrogated and placed in the shower before officials realized they had made a mistake. (RELATED: Bureau Of Incompetence: An Analysis Of The FBI’s Most Embarrassing Failures)

“Thankfully nobody was injured,” the FBI stated, according to CBS Boston.

After the mistake was realized, Boston Police were called to the scene by hotel security where they confirmed the guest had been erroneously swept up in an official training exercise. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were also called in to evaluate the unnamed pilot who refused treatment, the outlet reported.

“Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously. The Boston Division is reviewing the incident with DOD for further action as deemed appropriate,” the FBI continued in the release cited by CBS Boston.

Delta Airlines told CBS Boston that they are also looking into the incident, telling the outlet they are committed to “ensuring the safety and well-being of our people.”