Lake County Captains Launch 80s Arcade Suite In Their Classic Auto Group Park And It Looks Absolutely Amazing

Take note, Major League Baseball.

The Lake County Captains, who are the High-A affiliate minor league baseball team of MLB’s Cleveland Guardians in Eastlake, Ohio, have announced the launch of the first-ever 80’s arcade suite. It will be featured at their Classic Auto Group Park. The suite, which will be tubular, allows a maximum of 20 fans to enjoy 80s arcade video games while also watching Captains baseball.

Lake County’s suite is private and located inside Classic Auto Group Park, which features several classic arcade games, such as NBA Jam, Star Wars Racer, Mortal Kombat, X-Men and many others. Also featured in the suite is comfortable seating, excellent views of a Captains baseball game, and, for an additional cost, some food and beverages.

If interested in catching a game in the 80’s arcade suite, you can do so for a cheap price of just $999 per game, which gives you 20 tickets and access to the arcade. Extra tickets will cost $49 each.

We are STOKED to announce the launch of the gnarliest FIRST-EVER 80’s Arcade Suite at Classic Auto Group Park 🤩 read more here 🕹️ https://t.co/isNBuWILHH pic.twitter.com/aJsJlch3ic — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) April 4, 2023

When I first saw this, I thought it was absolutely brilliant. Who doesn’t love the old 80s arcade swagger?

But then I saw that price tag — $999 per game, when I can go back home and play my PlayStation for free? And if I want a new game, I can just buy one for $60-70?

What a rip, man. And for a minor league baseball team? (RELATED: Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Makes Amazing Gesture When Meeting With Legend Ichiro Suzuki)

I like the concept, but they completely killed it for me with that price. I mean, come on, $1,000 to go see a minor league baseball game and play 80’s arcade with crappy graphics?

That’s such a rip.

But I guess it’s the thought that counts. I do like the attempt at awesomeness.