Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena Hits Hilarious Pose During Home Run Trot

Randy Arozarena is such a cool cat!

Randy Arozarena ratcheted up his stardom when he reporesented Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, and now he appears to be doing the same thing with the Tampa Bay Rays here in the early season.

During the Sunday game between the Rays and Detroit Tigers (which the Rays won, 5-1), Arozarena slammed a dinger out of the park, and in the middle of his home run trot as he was about to round third, he struck a hilarious pose.

It might have made the baseball purists mad, but I was personally loving it.

Randy Arozarena hit a pose in the middle of his home run trot 😂 🎥: @BallyRays pic.twitter.com/P9w8Zo7ypY — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) April 2, 2023

Just check out the anger from the baseball purists:

He’s getting beaned his next AB https://t.co/tYhbc2sLfE — Matt Johnson (@VivaMattyVegas) April 2, 2023

Throw the ball at his hip next at bat — Victor (@Grinsone480) April 2, 2023

Doing that in front of the opposing dugout might not be the best idea down the road. Maybe after you touch home plate looking towards your dugout. #Rays #RaysUp — Roger (@RogerMallett80) April 2, 2023

THAT IS BY RULE MOCKING THE GAME, VOIDING OF THE HR, AUTO OUT, AND AUTO EJHECTION! COME ON @MLBUA!!! @MLB @MLBPA https://t.co/ExyOxS9da4 — The King Source: All Things Sports with ADAM KING (@TheKingSource) April 2, 2023

What’s the problem with flash and dash in baseball?

We see it in football and basketball, you even see it in golf, but for some reason in baseball, you’re not allowed to celebrate and enjoy a moment without being criticized for it. That part of baseball culture needs to change, and fortunately it is as we go along, thanks to the league finally embracing a little flair and just letting the kids play. (RELATED: Boston Bruins Become Just The Fourth Team In NHL History To Hit 60 Wins In A Season)

It’s baseball, it’s supposed to be fun, so let’s have some fun, shall we?