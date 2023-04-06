‘I’m Gonna Taze You’: Video Shows Man On Motorized Skateboard Leading Police On Wild Chase

A man was caught on video Sunday as he weaved through the middle of Highway 16 in Georgia in an attempt to escape the cops.

Deputies pursued 31-year-old David Hill from Newnan, Georgia, as he rode his motorized skateboard away from their patrol car Sunday afternoon, according to Fox 5. In what was described as a “slow speed run from the law,” Hill was seen in the middle of the busy highway before police caught up to him.

In bodycam footage from the scene, Hill can be seen in a white shirt as he rolls away from the patrol car, which apparently had blue lights on, Fox 5 noted. As the deputy pursues Hill, he leads him onto Highway 16.

“I’m gonna taze you, you better stop,” the deputy said repeatedly in the clip, holding out his yellow taser as Hill rode away, seemingly without a care. At some point the deputy managed to get Hill to stop to warn him not to skateboard on a state highway due to the inherent dangers associated with such a busy thoroughfare. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Shoot You, Bro’: Video Shows Police Officer Shoot Man Who Allegedly Aimed Gun At Him)

It’s standard procedure for cops to pull over people in these situations and check their names for warrants, Fox reported.

When the deputy returned to his patrol vehicle to check out Hill’s identity, he found an outstanding arrest warrant. Instead of waiting to be arrested, Hill took off down the road and continued riding on the highway until he eventually gave up and stopped. But once he stopped on the skateboard, he reportedly continued to be non-compliant, and the officer was forced to use his taser.