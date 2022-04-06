Man Robs More Than 20 Gay Men After Finding Them On Dating App

A man from the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, was arrested Monday for allegedly targeting and robbing men he met on a gay dating app.

Derrick Patterson, 22, was charged for targeting and robbing men he met on the dating app Grindr, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Patterson met with gay, bisexual, transgender and queer men at their homes and in hotel rooms between November 2019 and March 2022 under the guise of wanting a sexual encounter, the press release reported.

In one robbery in 2020, Patterson took his victim’s phone while engaging in sexual activities and demanded that his victim give him access to Apple Pay, the release detailed. He tried to threaten his victim into releasing the information by using a taser, but when that didn’t work he stole the victim’s wallet instead, according to the release. (RELATED: Ex-Football Player Accused In Fatal Shooting Of College Student)

⚠️ DERRICK PATTERSON + KAYLA DAVENPORT… ❌👁 WHATEVER OTHERS R INVOLVED IN YOUR RING OF FRAUD, THEFT AND ASSAULT… YOU DESERVE TO BE PUNISHED FOR YOUR CRUELTY TO FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS… I WAS ROBBED OF PHYSICAL PROPERTY OF MY PHONE AS WELL AS MY APPLE ID MONEY + IDENTITY. @KTLA ‼️ pic.twitter.com/VPyZ5osbsB — BENJAMIN (@BenjaminPoss) April 6, 2022

A month later, Patterson stabbed a victim in the chest, the DOJ reported. The victim survived and positively identified Patterson as his attacker when shown a photographic lineup, the release continued. The latest robbery known by the FBI occurred on March 26 at a Beverly Hills hotel, according to CBS 42.

Multiple agencies are involved in the case, including the FBI, Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Beverly Hills Police Department, KLTA reported. If convicted, Patterson faces up to 20 years in federal prison, the DOJ concluded.

“Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or targeted by the defendant is urged to contact the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office 24 hours a day at (310) 477-6565.”