‘Undemocratic’: White House Condemns Vote To Expel Tennessee Lawmakers

The White House on Thursday denounced the Tennessee House of Representatives’ vote to expel three Democratic legislators who allegedly participated in the gun-control protest following the March 27 shooting at a Nashville elementary school that killed three children and three adults, according to The Hill.

House Leadership called out the behavior of three Democratic state Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson who allegedly joined the March 30 protest on gun violence following the shooting, according to The Tennessean. Tennessee Republicans accused the trio of engaging in “an insurrection,” “disorderly behavior” and “did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives.” (RELATED: Dems, Media, Celebrities Call For Gun Control Hours After Nashville School Shooting)

Press Secretary Karinne Jean-Pierre on Thursday started the press brief denouncing the current situation as an attack on democracy, condemning Republicans’ actions as “undemocratic,” according to The Hill. “Republican legislators in Tennessee are ready to vote on the expulsion of three democratic officials who stood in solidarity with children and families peacefully protesting for action on gun safety.”

White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre calls expected expulsion votes for three Tennessee state representatives who protested for gun reform during a state House session “shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent.” pic.twitter.com/yeCZcbZRAs — The Recount (@therecount) April 6, 2023

“The fact that this vote is happening is shocking, undemocratic and without precedent,” decried Jean-Pierre. “Across Tennessee and across America, our kids are paying the price for the actions of Republican lawmakers who continue to refuse to take action on stronger gun laws.”

“The President will continue to call on Congress to take action to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of firearms, eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability and require background checks for all gun sales, and state officials must do the same,” she concluded.

Jones was expelled from the Tennessee State House of Representatives Thursday afternoon in a 72-25 vote. Johnson and Pearson are awaiting the results of the vote at the time of publication.

