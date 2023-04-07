‘I’ve Got To Go’: TN Rep Walks Off CNN Mid-Interview

A Republican Tennessee state representative walked off CNN mid-interview Thursday night.

Rep. Jeremy Faison, who chairs the Republican Caucus in the state’s House, joined CNN, where he and Van Jones began arguing over the expulsion of two representatives.

The Republican-held House voted Thursday to expel two out of three Democratic members for leading what the House leadership called an “insurrection” at the state Capitol after the deadly shooting at a Nashville elementary school.

Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled for “disorderly conduct.” Jones, Pearson and Rep. Gloria Johnson joined in chants via a bullhorn with protesters during a legislative session. The members were seen chanting “power to the people,” “no action, no peace” and “gun control now.”

CNN host Sara Sidner then jumped in and argued the crowd had been “riled up.”

“And I wonder, sir, who are you punishing? Because yes, you have kicked out these two Democrats, but there are tens of thousands of constituents that are also being punished and don’t have any representation right now,” Sidner said. “What do you say to them?”

WATCH:

Faison argued the expelled lawmakers “incited” the crowd with Sidner pushing back.

“Our reporters were there and they talked to some of them, and some of them were teachers, who were so distraught, they were near tears because they could not believe that their lawmakers were doing this, as opposed to dealing with the biggest issue at hand – the number one killer of children is gun violence.”

“So, I’m sure that’s what you think,” Faison said. “But we watched them, directing like a choir leader would. That was what was amazing. And I’ll tell you this – and unfortunately, I’ve got to go, I’m 3.5 hours from home – it’s not possible for us to move forward. With the way they were behaving in committee and on the House floor.”

“Thank you for letting me speak with you,” he continued. “God bless you.” (RELATED: MSNBC Host, Guests Call Expulsion Of Tennessee Legislator Who Aided Storming State Capitol ‘Dangerous’)

Faison then just walked off the screen as CNN’s Kaitlan Collins tried to ask a final question.

“Representative, I know you’ve got a long drive home. One final question for you. Alright, well, Chairman Faison has left us.”