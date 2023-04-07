Dog Invites Moose Inside Woman’s Home, Police Try To Use Taser To Scare Wild Animal Away

A moose in Soldotna, Alaska, followed a woman’s dog back into her house where a police officer tried to use a taser to scare it off.

Barbara Nickels always cracks the door open when she lets out her dog, Jesse, Alaska’s News Source reported Wednesday. However, when Jesse returned this time, he brought home a wild Alaskan moose. Described as “huge” and without a “care in the world,” the moose apparently made a beeline for Barbara’s salad bar plants. (RELATED: ‘You Need An Uber?’: Tyler Perry Post Hilarious Video After Giant Moose Wanders Into His Backyard).

Barbara told Alaska’s News Source that she “stared at it for three or four seconds before it really dawned” on her that there was a moose inside her home. Her husband “thought he was dreaming” when he saw the animal.

When police arrived on the scene, the moose was still munching on the plants. Not even the sound of a taser could fend him off, and it was not until one policeman raised his voice that the moose was startled into leaving, according to the report.

Eventually, the team got “Bullwinkle” out of Barbara’s house – just not before he took a “to-go” vine out of her home atrium. After his exile, the moose continued to linger outside and peer through the windows at the plants, video shows.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, moose will generally “flee” when threatened rather than resort to attacking. While Barbara’s dog broke the moose in to steal her plants, any otherwise deliberate feeding of moose is illegal in Alaska. They become conditioned to expect it, so when food is not provided as anticipated, they are likely to show aggression.

Despite the moose’s intimidating size, nobody ended up hurt. But after the visit, Barbara told her dog that next time “he has to ask first before he invites company in.”