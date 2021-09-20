‘You Need An Uber?’: Tyler Perry Post Hilarious Video After Giant Moose Wanders Into His Backyard

Tyler Perry definitely got everyone’s attention after he posted a hilarious video of what happened when a moose wandered into his backyard in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The 52-year-old actor posted a series of photos and clips on Instagram of him and the moose. The first shot is a selfie of the “Madea’s Family Reunion” star and his new friend. In the post, there are also a few still shots of just the moose. The post was noted by TMZ in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Tyler Perry Pays For All The Groceries During Seniors Hour At Stores Across Atlanta And Louisiana)

The next series of shots include clips of the movie director after he appeared to get a little closer to the action as he filmed the giant animal using his large antlers to either hit Perry’s patio furniture or possibly move it. (RELATED: Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip At A Houston’s Location In Atlanta)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

“Excuse me?” Perry can be overheard saying in the video, as the moose looks right back at the camera. “Is there a reason you are tearing up my chairs. You should maybe scratch yourself on a tree or something. Well, I guess that was a ‘go to hell.'”

There’s also a snap of the giant moose just chilling in the grass at what appeared to be right up against the superstar’s home.

“Bro, you’ve been here all day,” Tyler shared later in a another clip. “Don’t you think it’s time to go? I’ve been trying to write. Sit in my spot. Where do you live. Do you need an Uber?”

Several celebrities who follow the screenwriter, commented on the video with people like actress Taraji P. Henson writing, “He mad you built a house on his house. He like ‘this used to be MY chill spot.'”