Jacksonville Auto Repair Shop Owner Shoots Attempted Robber, Suspect In Hospital

A man attempting to rob the Galaxy Tires and Auto Repair shop in Jacksonville, Florida was shot by the business owner Friday as he fled the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

The suspected burglar entered the business at around 11 a.m. to rob the owner at gunpoint, according to a News4Jax report (RELATED: ‘Bad Guy’s Gonna Get A Gun’: Florida Sheriff Rips Gun Control After Shootings Leave 3 Teens Dead).

The suspect then attempted to carjack a customer who was sitting in his vehicle at the shop. Because the vehicle was inoperable, the suspect was unable to use it as a means of escape. He instead decided to flee on foot.

The shop owner had other plans, according to the JSO. As the burglar left the business, the owner armed himself, followed the man outside, and shot him once in the lower body.

In one last-ditch attempt at fleeing the scene of the crime, the suspect kept running until he collapsed in the parking lot of a nearby business. News4Jax reports he was then taken to the hospital, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s identity remains unknown at this time, but the JSO reports he will be brought up on several charges, including armed robbery. In the state of Florida, armed robbery with a firearm is a serious first-degree offense.

The severity of the punishment varies based on circumstances, but it carries the possibility of large fines and up to 30 years in prison. According to Section 775.087 of the 2022 Florida Statutes, this crime carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The good news is robberies have been on a steady decline in Florida since 2007, according to FL Health Charts. It remains to be seen what charges this attempted robber will be brought up on but he is likely to face serious consequences under Florida statutory law.