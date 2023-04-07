78-Year-Old Missouri Woman Arrested Over Alleged Bank Robbery … For The Third Time

A 78-year-old Missouri woman has been arrested for bank robbery for the third time, WDAF reported Thursday.

Bonnie Gooch stands accused of robbing the Goppert Financial Bank located in Pleasant Hill southeast of Kansas City, according to WDAF.

Gooch received a now-expired suspended sentence for a 2020 Lee’s Summit bank robbery and was also convicted in 1977 for a bank robbery in California, the outlet reported.

Local police told WDAF Gooch conducted her latest robbery by handing a note to employees after she entered the bank. Pleasant Hill Police Chief Thomas Wright elaborated, saying the woman had “an N95 type mask on” along with a pair of sunglasses and a set of plastic gloves.

Wright described the situation as “tense” and said it was “a little shocking” to see “the hands of an elderly woman come out of the car and that is who is driving the suspect vehicle,” WDAF reported. (RELATED: Judge Issues Bench Warrant For NFL Superfan Who Allegedly Robbed Bank, Removed Tracking Device And Skipped Court)

Local restaurant manager Justin Lewis witnessed the arrest and told WDAF he “was driving into work and the girl was getting out. And I was like, ‘What the heck? An old lady?'”

Wright said authorities will look into whether Gooch could benefit from social services for the elderly as the case of her alleged robbery proceeds, according to WDAF.