NFL Star Proposes To Top Model

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey proposed Sunday to model Olivia Culpo while the couple was on a recent trip to Utah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

According to People Magazine, McCaffrey took a knee and offered the former Miss Universe a ring designed by Ring Concierge. Culpo’s acceptance of the ring brings together two stars at the top of their field. Culpo won the Miss America and Miss Universe Pageants in 2012 before landing on the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Last year, McCaffrey amassed an impressive 1,139 yards on the ground in his sixth National Football League season. (RELATED: Danny Amendola And Olivia Culpo May Have Just Broken Up)

Despite being reluctant to date athletes in the past, Culpo told Entertainment Tonight last year that dating McCaffrey was different. She said the two have similar values and Christian “has a really good head on his shoulders and he’s hot too, right?” Although their careers often force the two to spend time apart, Culpo says they share a strong bond. “I think every single relationship teaches you so much about yourself, and I definitely have an appreciation for my relationship now that I would never have because of all of my past experiences, so you have to be grateful for the rough shit,” she said.

When McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Niners last season, Culpo showed her respect for Carolina and support of McCaffrey by stating, “I’ll miss you all so much and you’ll always hold a special place in my heart. I’m so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I’ve called home for the last 8 years. Niners Nation, let’s go!”