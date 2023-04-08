RASHEED WALTERS: China Builds The New World Order With Biden Asleep At The Wheel

China is rapidly growing economically, militarily, and influentially, and none of this is good for the United States. Since diplomatic ties with China were officially established in 1979 under President Jimmy Carter, each president has done a fair job (some better than others) of keeping China in check on the international stage, despite China’s growth. All with the exception of President Joe Biden, who has allowed China to lead a global coalition and a new world order against the United States of America, which has fulfilled our worst fears.

China is endeavoring to attain the top position and relegate the United States to second place as the world’s preeminent superpower. Understanding the historical context of the United States’ ascent to the position of the world’s preeminent superpower, as well as China’s emergence as a global power through globalism and benevolent intentions, is crucial to comprehending the genuine danger that China’s recent actions pose to the United States under the inattentive leadership of President Biden. (RELATED: RASHEED WALTERS: Americans Love An Underdog — That’s Why They’ll Flock To Donald Trump)

In 1898, the United States emerged from isolation to become a world superpower. This was because of the Treaty of Paris, which ended the Spanish-American War, gave Cuba its independence, and also ceded important Spanish possessions to the United States — notably Puerto Rico, the Philippines, and the small island of Guam. The Imperial British Empire was the most powerful and dominant superpower until the end of World War 2. The fall of Britain officially solidified the United States of America as the official dominating superpower of the world.

The United States has had that exclusive prerogative for a century. The Soviet Union, one of the most significant adversaries to this prerogative, collapsed in 1991. China, a considerably more advanced adversary than the Soviet Union, has become the new threat to American global dominance.

While the United States did not rely on the Soviet Union for traded commodities, it now relies on China, heavily. China didn’t get to the position of the world’s second-most powerful nation all by itself.

The United States liberated numerous European nations from the Nazis, most notably France and Italy. However, the United States liberated China and the rest of Asia by defeating Imperial Japan in World War 2. This fact is largely forgotten.

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter granted China full diplomatic recognition. In 2000, President Bill Clinton (D) signed the U.S.-China Relations Act that granted China entry into the World Trade Organization with most favorable nation status, a bill that was sent to Clinton’s desk by a Globalist Republican congress.

The U.S.-China Relations Act destroyed American manufacturing and resulted in the loss of over 3.7 million U.S. jobs. Good intentions and globalism created the Frankenstein known as China.

The Biden Administration’s America Last foreign policy, humiliating exit from Afghanistan, lack of global influence, and war in Ukraine was the spark China needed to take its next, decisive chess move in its quest for world domination. Russia, isolated due to U.S. sanctions, became an attractive unification partner for China to fill the voids left by the Americans. Foreign policy common sense mandates that the United States must prevent any union between China and Russia. In his farewell to Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the conclusion of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin last week, Xi said “right now there are changes the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years — and we are the ones driving these changes together,” to which Putin replied: “I agree.”

Our adversaries are sowing the seeds of America’s destruction, and the President and his administration are sound asleep at the wheel.

Rasheed Walters is an entrepreneur, political commentator and historian who resides in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @rasheednwalters.

