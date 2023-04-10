Oneil Cruz Breaks Ankle In Terrifying Collision During Pirates-White Sox Game. Bench-Clearing Tussle Ensues

This was an outright crazy scene.

During a Sunday afternoon contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox, Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz suffered a broken ankle after colliding with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, which ended up sparking a bench-clearing tussle between the two clubs.

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a slow-paced ground ball down the third baseline, with Cruz deciding to sprint home in an attempt to punch in another run for Pittsburgh in the sixth inning. However, Chicago third baseman Yoán Moncada moved quickly when the ball came his way, firing it to home plate where Zavala was waiting to tag out Cruz.

While trying to slide, Cruz seemingly got his foot caught up, which led to the collision between him and Zavala. After the incident, Zavala then appeared to stand up and chirped a little bit at Cruz as the Pirate was on the ground in obvious pain.

Almost instantly, Pittsburgh’s Carlos Santana had some words for Zavala, with the rest of the Pirates bench coming out onto the field. The White Sox then countered, leaving their dugout as well.

Benches cleared in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/CBiJzLciX6 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 9, 2023

Man, I hate it for Oneil Cruz. That’s a rough injury that will most likely have him out for the season.

And what was up with Seby Zavala, by the way? Who talks trash at somebody who is obviously in incredible pain? (RELATED: Jon Rahm Predicted His Masters Championship A Decade In Advance)

It reminds me of the snow angel incident:

Stay classy, ladies and gentlemen.