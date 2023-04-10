Tucker Carlson: Newsom Is ‘Trying To Reshape Reality’ In California, Has Created A ‘Tyranny’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California for “trying to reshape reality” about the state’s condition Monday, saying the governor created a “tyranny.”

“This is the guy who forced every one of his 40 million residents in his state to get an experimental vaccine, whether they wanted to or not, lecturing you about individual rights and civil liberties,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said. “‘I don’t get why everyone isn’t doing what we’re doing in California,’ he said. Maybe because it’s not working. Because the people who live in your state who can afford to leave have.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Says New York City Has Devolved Into An ‘Anarcho-Tyranny’ Under DA Bragg)

WATCH:

Newsom unveiled a political action committee to target “red states,” including Florida, on multiple issues, notably gun control and abortion. In its first ad, it showed images of Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas and Greg Abbott of Texas, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump.

Carlson called out Newsom after playing a clip of the California governor criticizing DeSantis for signing “constitutional carry” legislation in Florida.

Newsome told MSNBC host Jen Psaki during a Sunday interview that DeSantis was “scared to death” of Floridians, who Newsom said opposed constitutional carry legislation.

“You just heard Gavin Newsom say that only leaders that are ‘scared of the people’ let the people carry firearms. They’re so scared of the people, they let them defend themselves,” Carlson said. “By contrast, when you are a completely legitimate leader presiding over a system that’s not rigged, you start confiscating guns. You live in a state where only the governor’s bodyguards can be armed. What you’re seeing here is not just the triumph of packaging over reality, but the triumph of dishonesty over truth. That’s so dishonest that he’s not even trying to convince you. He’s trying to reshape itself.”

Carlson also blasted Newsom for the declining conditions in California, citing the murder of CashApp founder Bob Lee, the beating of former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani and the decline in public safety in the state.

“This is the state in which crime has been legalized and the only crimes are now thought crimes. If you disagree with the people in charge, then you’re in serious trouble,” Carlson said. “But if you hurt others or steal, you’re fine. You’re part of a protected class. That’s the definition of tyranny.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.