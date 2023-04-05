Cash App Founder Stabbed To Death In San Francisco

High-profile Bay Area tech executive Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old creator of Cash App and former CTO at Square died in hospital after being attacked at 2:35 a.m. on the 300 block of Main Street in the Rincoin Point area, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. Local police said they responded to a report of a stabbing and discovered Lee unconscious on the ground. He suffered two stab wounds to the chest and was treated by medics-on site before being rushed to the hospital, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I just got devastating news that our friend Bob Lee (@crazybob) was killed in SF early today. Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed,” Bill Barhydt, CEO of cryptocurrency company Abra, posted to Twitter.

I just got devastating news that our friend Bob Lee (@crazybob ) was killed in SF early today. Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed.https://t.co/RnzA1Idpun — Bill Barhydt (@billbarhydt) April 5, 2023

“Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed,” Barhydt wrote.

MMA fighter Jake Shields shared a friendship with Lee, and took to social media to express his outrage.

“I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking him in San Francisco. He was in the “good” part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack. Fuck San Francisco,” Shields said.

I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking him in San Francisco He was in the “good” part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack Fuck San Francisco — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) April 5, 2023

Lee’s death prompted an outpouring of love and support from fans and friends online.(RELATED: REPORT: ‘M*A*S*H’ Star Judy Farrell Dead At 84)

The investigation into his death remains ongoing at this time. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.