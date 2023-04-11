More Than Half Of Americans Say Joe Biden’s Policies Have Not Helped The Middle Class ‘At All’: POLL

Half of Americans reported that the middle-class family had not benefitted at all from President Joe Biden’s policies, according to a newly published Monmouth University poll.

The poll published Tuesday shows that 51% of the participants say that the Biden administration’s policies have not helped the middle class, while only 10% believe that middle-class families have “benefited a lot.” Fifty-nine percent of independents and 78% of Republican voters agree that Biden’s policies did not help the middle class. (RELATED: Republicans Visiting The Border Slam Biden’s Policies And Continuing Crisis)

In addition, 36% of the participants believe that the middle class has benefitted from Biden’s policies, with the most support from Democratic voters at 57%.

In comparison, 32% of the voters say that middle-class families benefited under former President Donald Trump, while another 32% say that Trump’s policies didn’t help them.

Twenty-four percent of all participants say that inflation is one of the most prominent concerns families are facing right now, while 12% of the voters admit to being concerned about the economy and everyday expenditures. When asked what the effect of the federal government in the last six months was, only 10% said that the federal government had helped them and 49% said that its policies had hurt their families.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted from March 16-20, with a total of 805 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 5.8 percentage points.

