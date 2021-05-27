Republican Reps. Visiting The Border Slam Biden Policies And Continuing Crisis

Representatives from across the U.S., slammed President Joe Biden on the crisis at the southern border while speaking to the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura.

Republican California Rep. Mike Garcia said the border crisis is no longer a crisis just for border states.

“It’s a pervasive problem. This is a problem that’s not just touching the border, its touching every city in the United States. We’re seeing it in our district … we’re seeing illegal activity, we’re seeing illegal marijuana grows happening, people stealing our natural resources, our water, our land, committing crimes in our neighborhoods.”

WATCH:

Republican New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell said the Biden administration was focusing more on illegal migrants than American citizens. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Can’t Defend US From Drug Smugglers As Resources Get Stretched Thin)

“I feel it’s important for the American people to understand just how much money is being poured into these facilities. We have parents that can’t afford really good healthcare for their families because of COVID, because of restrictions of income. We have families that are living in cars. We have families that are living under bridges.”

Texas Rep. Brian Babin said the crisis is a result of Biden rolling back Trump-era policies.

“We know there’s a crisis down here and it’s building and it’s even worse now than it was six weeks ago. We’re seeing problems here that could so easily be solved. And the only reason they’re happening is because of the policies of the Trump administration that were reversed.”

The Biden administration ended Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy upon taking office which required migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., to wait in Mexico while their claims were processed.

