Paige Spiranac Takes Notes From Jan Stephenson In Jaw Dropping Ad

Paige Spiranac, golf influencer and media personality, posed in a steamy photoshoot for LA Golf and took notes from a former golf legend.

In the raunchy advertisement that dropped Tuesday, Spiranac pays tribute to LPGA legend and World Golf Hall of Famer, Jan Stephenson. Spiranac, seemingly nude in a tub full of golf balls, asks golf enthusiasts one simple question: “Got Balls?”

Spiranac, who is an avid golfer herself, is a big fan of Jan Stephenson. “We are working on something special to honor her. I love to recreate images from women who have inspired me and also give credit where it is due. Jan is the OG,” Spiranac said, according to TMZ Sports. (RELATED:‘Golf Is Weird’: Paige Spiranac Hits Back At Ridiculous New Plan)

Jan is, in fact, the OG. Stephenson won 41 tournaments worldwide and 16 in the LPGA, according to Golf Channel Digital.

The Australian native was famous for her time on tour, but even more famous for her photo that captured her seemingly nude in a tub full of golf balls. Stephenson was widely known for her looks on the course, often hailed as a sex symbol throughout her career, according to Australian Golf Digest.

Spiranac pays homage to the Australian legend by posing for LA Golf in a photo that recreates Stephenson’s almost identically.