‘Golf Is Weird’: Paige Spiranac Hits Back At Ridiculous New Plan

Paige Spiranac isn’t a fan of the new plan in golf, and neither am I.

The USGA and R&A, two of the governing bodies over the sport of golf, intend on rolling back the golf ball to decrease hitting distances. The incredibly weak rule takes effect in Jan. 2026.

The plan has been proposed as the “Model Local Rule” (MLR), and its intention is to give organizers of competitions an option where they can require golf balls that have been modified to cap off at a certain distance.

317 yards is the “Overall Distance Standard”, according to the proposal, which means that golf balls would be fixed to not go over 320 yards. If the plan becomes an actual policy, it would only be used for “elite competitions,” and wouldn’t impact recreational golfers.

Well, online golf influencer Paige Spiranac chimed in on the ridiculousness, and she flamed it:

Golf is weird. Let’s not have the guys on tour wear shorts but instead make the golf ball go shorter — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 15, 2023

This has to be one of the weakest moves in the history of golf, if not the weakest period.

So how does this work exactly? When somebody flames a shot, it’ll just drop dead at 320 yards?

If this gets approved and becomes an actual thing, this would be such a bad move for the sport. We’re in a time in our society where people want big tackles and monster home runs. Capping off a smoked golf ball at 320 yards is the complete opposite of that, it would most certainly take away entertainment value. (RELATED: Andrea Pinamonti’s Girlfriend Dasha Lapushka Named ‘World’s Most Beautiful WAG’)

Let’s not do this, golf. Just … no.