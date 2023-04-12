Scientists Reveal Ancient Cataclysm That Plunged The World Into Darkness 1,500 Years Ago

Scientists shared evidence in early 2023 of a global cataclysm in 536 AD that led to crop failures, famine, social collapse and darkness around the world.

Recent research shared by the History Channel suggests that a massive volcanic eruption and potential subsequent or simultaneous eruptions could have forced the world into darkness for more than 18 months. The hypothesized eruption caused a volcanic winter that significantly shifted the global climate, and may have led to the collapse of empires and widespread plagues, according to Ancient Origins.

But there is a huge problem: we don’t have any evidence to suggest the source of the volcanic eruption. This leaves scientists with the job of figuring out which volcano caused one of the greatest social and environmental cataclysms in history, the outlet continued.

Some have suggested it could be a volcano in Iceland, Tierra Blanca Joven in El Salvador, Krakatoa in Indonesia, or even Rabaul in Papua New Guinea, according to ExplorersWeb. (RELATED: Sun Ramps Up Activity, Threatening Power Grid, Flights)

Previous reports on the year 536 called it “the worst year to be alive.” Across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, nations and colonies were plunged into darkness under a mysterious fog. “For the sun gave forth its light without brightness, like the moon, during the whole year,” wrote Byzantine historian Procopius, according to Science. Throughout the summer months, temperatures dropped between 1.5°C to 2.5°C, making it the coldest period of time in at least the last 2,300 years.

You can watch more about this strange time in a video put together by the History channel.