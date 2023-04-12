Video Shows Car Owner Desperately Trying To Fight Off Four Would-Be Robbers

A Ring Doorbell video shows four would-be robbers attacking a homeowner in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, on Monday evening after they tried busting into his car.

Rocky Hill Police released the footage Wednesday of the attack that they said happened at 7:02 p.m. on Valley View Drive, WFSB reported. (RELATED: Reality TV Show Contestant Will Urena Says He Was Drugged, Beaten While On Vacation In Colombia)

VIOLENT VIDEO: Rocky Hill police posted this video of young burglary suspects attacking a car owner. Story: https://t.co/xORnot88eN pic.twitter.com/6Pfu2CxKCS — WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) April 12, 2023

In the video, the first suspect runs to the vehicle that’s parked in the driveway and opens the driver’s side door, which appears to be unlocked. As soon as the suspect turns on the car, the homeowner runs outside, grabs the suspect and begins attacking him outside the vehicle.

Even when it appears the suspect can flee, and the homeowner is telling him to “get the fuck out of here,” the suspect fights back and shoves him into a wall. One by one, the other three suspects approach and punch and kick the man. As soon as someone off camera yelled “I called the cops,” the suspects ran away and drove off.

“The four suspects would leave the area in a dark blue or black four door Mercedes sedan,” Rocky Hill police said, WFSB reported. Rocky Hill police said the suspects include three young black males and one young white or Hispanic male, WFSB reported. All wore masks.